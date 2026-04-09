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Jorge Polanco Injury: May require IL stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Polanco may need to be placed on the injured list to allow his Achilles to heal, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Mendoza said that Polanco's Achilles tendinitis began to bother him again after Wednesday's game, which is why he's absent from Thursday's lineup. This is already the second time this month that Polanco has had to miss a start due to problems with his Achilles, and although he's considered day-to-day for now, the Mets may be forced to put him on the shelf for a while if he continues to suffer regular setbacks.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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