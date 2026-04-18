Jorge Polanco Injury: Placed on IL
The Mets placed Polanco on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right wrist contusion, retroactive to Wednesday.
Polanco has been dealing with a nagging Achilles injury all season, but he got imaging done on his right wrist Friday, and although he seems to be dealing with just a bruise, the Mets will put him on the IL anyway. MJ Melendez is a candidate to see more time at DH while Polanco is sidelined, and Hayden Senger will come up from Triple-A to round out the active roster.
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