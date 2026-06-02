Jorge Polanco Injury: Playing 1B during rehab stint

Polanco (Achilles/wrist) went 1-for-3 with two walks, two strikeouts, a home run and three RBI while playing in rehab games for Double-A Binghamton on Friday and Saturday.

Perhaps more importantly, Polanco started Saturday's game at first base, indicating that the Mets haven't given up on the idea of him being an important contributor at the position. He has yet to play a full nine innings in any of his three rehab games, however, so activation from the 10-day injured list may not be imminent. Per Max Ralph of MLB.com, manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged over the weekend that Polanco likely won't be 100 percent healthy once he's eventually reinstated. However, the skipper suggested that as long as the pain in Polanco's left Achilles doesn't worsen, the 32-year-old will be able to play through the issue. Whenever he rejoins the big-league roster, Polanco will compete with Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Jared Young for playing time at first base and designated hitter.