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Jorge Polanco Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Polanco (Achilles) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Polanco has battled nagging bursitis in his left Achilles and will miss a second straight start. The Mets have not ruled out placing the veteran on the injured list, though a decision on that front has not been revealed. MJ Melendez will occupy the designated hitter slot, and Brett Baty will play first base in Friday's series opener.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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