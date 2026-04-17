Jorge Polanco Injury: Remains out Friday
Polanco (Achilles) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Polanco has battled nagging bursitis in his left Achilles and will miss a second straight start. The Mets have not ruled out placing the veteran on the injured list, though a decision on that front has not been revealed. MJ Melendez will occupy the designated hitter slot, and Brett Baty will play first base in Friday's series opener.
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