Jorge Polanco Injury: Remains out Friday

Polanco (Achilles) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Polanco has battled nagging bursitis in his left Achilles and will miss a second straight start. The Mets have not ruled out placing the veteran on the injured list, though a decision on that front has not been revealed. MJ Melendez will occupy the designated hitter slot, and Brett Baty will play first base in Friday's series opener.