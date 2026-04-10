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Jorge Polanco Injury: Remains out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 12:27pm

Polanco (Achilles) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.

Polanco went 0-for-4 at the plate Wednesday against Arizona and was out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Polanco could require a stint on the injured list, though Polanco said Friday that his Achilles is feeling better, and he doesn't believe a trip to the IL will be necessary, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. With Polanco idle Friday, Bo Bichette is at designated hitter, and Ronny Mauricio is batting seventh and playing third base.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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