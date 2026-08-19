Jorge Polanco Injury: Set for season-ending ankle surgery

Mets interim manager Andy Green said Wednesday that Polanco will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle, Steve Gelbs of SNY.tv reports.

Polanco has been limited to only 37 games with the Mets while battling a nagging ankle/Achilles issue throughout the campaign. It's unclear what the exact nature of the procedure will be or how long his rehab might last, though Green said that the 33-year-old should be ready to take part in baseball activities by the start of spring training, per David Lennon of Newsday. Polanco --who is set to earn $23 million in 2027 in his final year under contract -- finishes his first season in New York with an ugly .148/.201/.230 slash line over 145 plate appearances. He made his first two starts of the season at first base but served exclusively as a designated hitter thereafter, so he'll likely be eligible only as a utility player in most fantasy leagues at the start of the 2027 campaign.