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Jorge Polanco Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 6:17pm

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Polanco suffered a setback in his recovery from left Achilles tendinitis Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Polanco has been working primarily as a DH to begin the season while playing through an Achilles injury, but he reported discomfort Thursday and was absent from the starting nine Friday. The Mets may place him on the injured list to give him as much time as he needs to properly recover, though no decision has been made just yet. If the 32-year-old were to land on the IL, Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Jared Young would stand to benefit from additional reps.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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