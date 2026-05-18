Jorge Polanco Injury: Traveling with team

Polanco (Achilles) is traveling with the Mets during their road trip through Washington and Miami this week, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The veteran infielder is taking part in baseball activities, but it's pain tolerance will determine when he's ready for game action. "Hopefully it goes away, but it's something he's probably going to have to manage," manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday. Polanco has been sidelined since April 14, so he'll likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before coming off the IL.