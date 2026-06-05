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Jorge Polanco Injury: Will not be activated this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Polanco (Achilles/wrist) will remain on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse through the weekend, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets previously hadn't ruled out a return for Polanco during this weekend's series in San Diego. However, the club has elected to wait until next week, likely targeting Tuesday versus the Cardinals at the start of a homestand. Polanco has been sidelined since mid-April with a right wrist contusion and left Achilles bursitis.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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