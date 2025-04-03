Jorge Polanco News: Back from paternity leave

The Mariners reinstated Polanco from the paternity list Thursday.

After taking two days to welcome a new addition to his family, Polanco will officially be back in action for the Mariners' series opener against San Francisco on Friday. The 31-year-old has gone 6-for-15 with four RBI in four games this season and has collected a base hit in each one of them. Leo Rivas was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.