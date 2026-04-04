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Jorge Polanco News: Back in starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Polanco (Achilles) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third against the Giants on Saturday.

Polanco's Achilles tendinitis has limited him to working mostly as a DH to begin the regular season, and manager Carlos Mendoza said that the 32-year-old infielder began experiencing renewed discomfort Thursday. Polanco now appears to be feeling well enough to return to his role as New York's DH, though he may not be ready to start every day quite yet.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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