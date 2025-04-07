Jorge Polanco News: Continues impressive start Monday

Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 win over Houston.

After missing Seattle's previous two games with side soreness, Polanco delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning to help power the Mariners to victory. The veteran switch-hitter has dealt with some nagging injuries in the early going, but he's been highly effective when healthy while hitting .417 with two long balls, 10 RBI and one stolen base over 24 at-bats (seven games).