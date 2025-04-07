Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Polanco headshot

Jorge Polanco News: Continues impressive start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 12:03am

Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 win over Houston.

After missing Seattle's previous two games with side soreness, Polanco delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning to help power the Mariners to victory. The veteran switch-hitter has dealt with some nagging injuries in the early going, but he's been highly effective when healthy while hitting .417 with two long balls, 10 RBI and one stolen base over 24 at-bats (seven games).

