Jorge Polanco News: Four RBI in extra-innings loss

Polanco went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and one walk in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Polanco is batting .450 (9-for-20) with two homers, eight RBI and two runs scored over his first five games of the season. He missed three contests while on the paternity list, but the time away with his growing family didn't slow him down when he returned to action Friday. He had a pair of RBI singles and a two-run homer in this high-scoring game. He looks to be a regular in the lineup as the Mariners' starting third baseman, and he won't be challenged in that role as long as his bat stays hot. He's looking to rebound from his career-worst season in 2024, when he was limited to a .213/.296/.355 slash line over 118 games.