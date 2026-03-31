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Jorge Polanco News: Getting rest Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 2:22pm

Polanco isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Polanco has been dealing with a sore Achilles, and the 32-year-old infielder will now get a chance to rest after opening the series with a 2-for-5 performance. Jared Young will pick up a start at first base as a result and bat fifth.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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