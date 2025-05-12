Jorge Polanco News: Homers in loss

Polanco went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.

This was Polanco's first homer in May. He's struggled early this month, going 6-for-31 (.194) over his last nine contests, though three of those hits have gone for extra bases. It's likely some natural regression after his sizzling start to the 2025 campaign. The infielder has a .327/.372/.673 slash line with 10 homers, 29 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and six doubles over 31 games.