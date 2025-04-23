Jorge Polanco News: Idle against lefty

Polanco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

While he continues to manage a side injury, Polanco hasn't started at third base since April 4, and the injury is also inhibiting the switch hitter when he bats from the right side. He's logged just six plate appearances against left-handed pitching all season and may continue to be deployed as a strong-side platoon player until the injury subsides. Mitch Garver will fill in for Polanco as the Mariners' designated hitter on Wednesday while the Red Sox send southpaw Sean Newcomb to the hill.