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Jorge Polanco News: In Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Polanco (Achilles) will start at designated hitter and bat third against the Athletics on Saturday.

Polanco has been in and out of the Mets' lineup recently with Achilles problems and sat out the Mets' last two games following his Achilles bursitis diagnosis, but he's seemingly feeling well enough to return to the starting nine Saturday. The 32-year-old has slashed .200/.289/275 across his first 45 plate appearances with New York.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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