Jorge Polanco headshot

Jorge Polanco News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Polanco is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Polanco started the previous four games at designated hitter but will receive a day off after going 4-for-13 with a homer, two RBI and two runs during that stretch. The 31-year-old isn't expected to play the field for a bit longer due to lingering side soreness, but the injury hasn't dampened his production early in 2025, as he has a 1.007 OPS with three homers through 11 contests.

Jorge Polanco
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
