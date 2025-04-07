Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Polanco headshot

Jorge Polanco News: Returns to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 3:58pm

Polanco (side) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Monday's game versus the Astros, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Polanco missed the previous two contests with side soreness that was originally reported as knee soreness but is feeling well enough to give it a go in the series opener against the division rival Astros. The switch hitter sports a scorching .450/.476/.750 batting line with two home runs in the early going this season.

Jorge Polanco
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
