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Jorge Polanco News: Sitting down Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Polanco isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Polanco will step out of the lineup Thursday after going 4-for-17 with a double over his last four games. His absence will move Francisco Alvarez into the DH spot while Luis Torrens starts behind the plate and bats eighth.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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