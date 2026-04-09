Jorge Polanco News: Sitting down Thursday
Polanco isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Polanco will step out of the lineup Thursday after going 4-for-17 with a double over his last four games. His absence will move Francisco Alvarez into the DH spot while Luis Torrens starts behind the plate and bats eighth.
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