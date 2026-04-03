Jorge Polanco News: Sitting Friday
Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Mark Vientos will be rewarded with another start, this time at DH, after homering in Thursday's win. Brett Baty gets the nod at first base. Polanco is off to a slow start to begin his Mets career with a .582 OPS through 28 plate appearances.
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