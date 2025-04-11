Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Polanco headshot

Jorge Polanco News: Stays hot with solo homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 9:38pm

Polanco went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against Texas.

Polanco took Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom deep on a 384-foot shot down the right-field line in the first inning. The switch-hitting Polanco is expected to remain solely a designated hitter while he manages side soreness, which is also preventing him from hitting right-handed, but the veteran infielder is certainly worth a look in deep fantasy leagues at the moment. Through 31 at-bats so far this year, Polanco is batting a torrid .419 with three long balls, 11 RBI, three runs scored and one stolen base.

