Jorge Polanco News: Stays hot with three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 11:02pm

Polanco went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to Miami.

Polanco stayed hot Friday, having now homered in two of his last three games and logged a hit in seven of his last eight. On the season, the veteran switch hitter is batting .344 with five long balls, two doubles, 16 RBI and one stolen base over 61 at-bats. Although a side issue is currently preventing him from batting right-handed, Polanco is worth a look for fantasy rosters in need of infield help in shallower leagues while he's swinging such a hot bat.

