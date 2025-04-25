Jorge Polanco News: Stays hot with three-run homer

Polanco went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to Miami.

Polanco stayed hot Friday, having now homered in two of his last three games and logged a hit in seven of his last eight. On the season, the veteran switch hitter is batting .344 with five long balls, two doubles, 16 RBI and one stolen base over 61 at-bats. Although a side issue is currently preventing him from batting right-handed, Polanco is worth a look for fantasy rosters in need of infield help in shallower leagues while he's swinging such a hot bat.