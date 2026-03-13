Jorge Polanco News: Swats second spring homer
Polanco went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The 32-year-old took Mike McGreevy deep in the first inning for the Mets' only run of the afternoon. Polanco is adjusting to a new defensive position at first base, but so far it hasn't impacted him at the plate, and through five spring appearances he's gone 4-for-12 with two homers and a 2:4 BB:K.
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