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Jorge Soler Injury: Exits with hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Soler was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies with left hip irritation.

Soler went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and a walk before leaving the game in the fifth inning. The Angels were already leading 8-1 when the 34-year-old was pulled, so it's possible his removal was just a precaution, but the team may offer more clarity after the game.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
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