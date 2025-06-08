Jorge Soler Injury: Groin issue resurfaces
Soler was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners due to groin tightness.
Soler exited Wednesday's contest versus the Red Sox with groin tightness before returning to the lineup Friday, but he appears to have aggravated the injury Saturday. The Angels could exercise more caution for the second occurrence of the injury, but the veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day until the severity of the issue is disclosed.
