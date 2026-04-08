Jorge Soler News: Appealing seven-game suspension
Soler was suspended seven games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for his involvement in a brawl during Tuesday's game with Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Soler charged the mound and traded punches with Atlanta pitcher Reynaldo Lopez after a Lopez pitch narrowly missed Soler's head in the fifth inning. The 34-year-old Soler is appealing the suspension, so he will continue to be available to play for the Angels until the appeal is heard.
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