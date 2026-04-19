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Jorge Soler News: Batting cleanup in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Soler will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Padres.

After completing his four-game suspension Saturday, Soler will slot back into his typical spot in the heart of the Angels lineup for the series finale. Jo Adell will move down to the No. 6 spot in the order after occupying the cleanup spot during three of the four games that Soler was out.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
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