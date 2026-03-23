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Jorge Soler News: Belts two long balls in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Soler went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four total RBI in an exhibition loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Soler accounted for the bulk of the Angels' run production with a solo blast in the second inning and a three-run shot in the sixth. The 34-year-old has looked rejuvenated this spring, slashing .361/.452/.750 with three homers, five doubles, nine runs and six RBI through 15 games. Soler is expected to work primarily as the Angels' DH this season but could also see occasional time in the outfield.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
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