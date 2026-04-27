Jorge Soler headshot

Jorge Soler News: Clubs sixth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three total RBI in a loss to the White Sox on Monday.

Soler produced the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He added a solo homer in the seventh and notched another RBI with a groundout in the ninth. The veteran slugger has been adept at knocking in runners this season -- though he's batting a modest .232, Soler leads the Angels with 23 RBI across his 26 games. That RBI total is tied for 10th-best in the majors.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Soler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Soler See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago