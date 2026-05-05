Jorge Soler News: Continues productive campaign
Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in a 4-3 win against the White Sox.
Soler tied the game at 2-2 with a first-inning solo shot to center field. The veteran slugger has gone deep eight times through 33 games and leads the Angels with 28 RBI while scoring 18 times. His .795 OPS is on pace for his highest mark since 2023.
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