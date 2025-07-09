Jorge Soler News: Delivers clutch homer Wednesday

Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 11-8 victory versus Texas on Wednesday.

Soler was hitless in his first three plate appearances, but he came through when it mattered most, launching a 421-foot, two-run blast to break an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was a much-needed big hit for the veteran outfielder, who entered Wednesday having batted just .136 with only six RBI over his previous 22 games. Soler posted a poor 37.8 percent strikeout rate during that span, and Wednesday marked just the second time over his past 15 contests that he's finished without a punchout.