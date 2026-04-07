Jorge Soler News: Ejected Tuesday

Soler was ejected from Tuesday's game against Atlanta after getting into a fight with Reynaldo Lopez.

Soler entered Tuesday's contest batting .591 (13-for-22) against Lopez, and he continued his success against the right-hander by hitting a two-run home run during his first at-bat of the game. After getting hit by a pitch during his second plate appearance, the 34-year-old avoided a pitch near his head when he stepped to the plate for the third time and subsequently charged the mound. Both players were ejected from the game after trading punches, and there's a good chance they will receive additional discipline from Major League Baseball.