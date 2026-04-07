Jorge Soler News: Ejected Tuesday
Soler was ejected from Tuesday's game against Atlanta after getting into a fight with Reynaldo Lopez.
Soler entered Tuesday's contest batting .591 (13-for-22) against Lopez, and he continued his success against the right-hander by hitting a two-run home run during his first at-bat of the game. After getting hit by a pitch during his second plate appearance, the 34-year-old avoided a pitch near his head when he stepped to the plate for the third time and subsequently charged the mound. Both players were ejected from the game after trading punches, and there's a good chance they will receive additional discipline from Major League Baseball.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Soler See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 317 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2810 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Soler See More