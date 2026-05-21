Jorge Soler News: Getting breather Thursday
Soler isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Soler will get a chance to rest his legs Thursday after blasting his ninth homer of the season during the Angels' extra-inning loss Wednesday. Mike Trout will occupy the DH spot while Soler rests, giving Jose Siri an opportunity to start in center field.
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