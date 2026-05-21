Jorge Soler headshot

Jorge Soler News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Soler isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soler will get a chance to rest his legs Thursday after blasting his ninth homer of the season during the Angels' extra-inning loss Wednesday. Mike Trout will occupy the DH spot while Soler rests, giving Jose Siri an opportunity to start in center field.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
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