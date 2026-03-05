Jorge Soler News: Goes deep in exhibition game
Soler went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in an exhibition victory over Team Italy on Wednesday.
Soler took Alek Jacob -- who also pitches for the Padres -- deep in the sixth inning. Soler has been hitting well this spring, as he's posted a .333/.500/.556 slash line with two doubles over five games in Cactus League play. Soler "came into camp noticeably lighter," per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, and he could get some reps in the outfield this season, though he'll likely spend most of his time at DH.
