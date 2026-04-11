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Jorge Soler News: Hits grand slam Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Soler went 2-for-5 with a gland slam, a double, an additional run scored and two strikeouts in Friday's win over the Reds.

Soler continues to play every day since he's appealing the seven-game suspension he was handed after participating in a brawl against Atlanta on Tuesday, and the veteran slugger hasn't slowed down despite the threat of the suspension. Soler is riding a six-game hitting streak, but perhaps more impressive is the fact that he's gone yard in three straight contests dating back to Tuesday. Soler is hitting .400 with a 1.378 OPS, three homers, nine RBI and six runs scored during that streak, although he's also posted a 7:1 K:BB in that span.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
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