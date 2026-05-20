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Jorge Soler News: Launches ninth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Soler went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Soler struck early, with his homer coming off Aaron Civale in the first inning to tie the game at 2-2. This ended a stretch of 12 games without a long ball for Soler, who hit .163 and slugged .256 in that span. For the season, he's batting just .213 with a .729 OPS, nine homers, 30 RBI, 22 runs scored and nine doubles over 46 contests. While his performance isn't all that impressive, he's doing a bit better than last year, and the Angels don't have better options waiting to take his place.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
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