Jorge Soler headshot

Jorge Soler News: Logs first triple in three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Soler went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-8 loss to the Rockies.

Soler logged his first three-hit game of the campaign, highlighted by a two-RBI triple in the eighth inning that tied the game, though the Angels ultimately fell. It marked the veteran slugger's first triple of the season and his first since 2024, giving him just five three-baggers across 13 big-league campaigns. On the year, Soler is slashing .221/.301/.404 with nine homers, 33 RBI and 27 runs across 56 games.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Soler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Soler See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago