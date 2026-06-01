Jorge Soler News: Logs first triple in three-hit game

Soler went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-8 loss to the Rockies.

Soler logged his first three-hit game of the campaign, highlighted by a two-RBI triple in the eighth inning that tied the game, though the Angels ultimately fell. It marked the veteran slugger's first triple of the season and his first since 2024, giving him just five three-baggers across 13 big-league campaigns. On the year, Soler is slashing .221/.301/.404 with nine homers, 33 RBI and 27 runs across 56 games.