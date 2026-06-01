Jorge Soler News: Logs first triple in three-hit game
Soler went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-8 loss to the Rockies.
Soler logged his first three-hit game of the campaign, highlighted by a two-RBI triple in the eighth inning that tied the game, though the Angels ultimately fell. It marked the veteran slugger's first triple of the season and his first since 2024, giving him just five three-baggers across 13 big-league campaigns. On the year, Soler is slashing .221/.301/.404 with nine homers, 33 RBI and 27 runs across 56 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Soler See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 1Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Soler See More