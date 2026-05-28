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Jorge Soler News: Playing through groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Soler revealed Wednesday that he's able to run only at 60-to-70 percent due to a groin injury that popped up "a few days ago," Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The injury cost the Angels on Wednesday, as Soler was forced out at second base in the second inning on a play he normally would've beaten out had he been healthy. Soler is back in the Angels' lineup Thursday in Detroit, and manager Kurt Suzuki indicated he has no plans to rest the designated hitter, noting of Soler's injury that "there's always these things you go through." The 34-year-old has exactly one hit in each of his last seven starts, though six of those hits have been singles.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
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