Jorge Soler News: Produces walk-off hit

Soler went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three RBI in a 5-4 win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Soler played the hero Wednesday, coming through with a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning to give Los Angeles a walk-off win. With two hits in the contest, the veteran slugger snapped a streak of 17 straight games without a multi-hit performance. Soler batted just .154 during that stretch, and he entered Wednesday in a 1-for-15 funk, so his fantasy managers will hope that the walk-off heroics set him off in a more positive direction.