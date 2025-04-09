Jorge Soler News: Smacks third homer

Soler went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Soler was able to reduce the Angels' deficit to one run when he took Ryan Pepiot deep for a 356-foot solo homer to right field in the fifth frame. Soler has belted a home run in three of his last four outings and is on a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 6-for-22 with one walk, four runs scored, three home runs and five RBI.