Jorge Soler News: Supplying power this spring

Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Cactus League win over the Rockies.

Soler tied the game in the sixth inning with a solo blast to left-center field. It was the veteran slugger's third long ball this spring, and he's slashing .385/.484/.769 with seven RBI. Soler is locked into a role as the Angels' primary DH for the coming campaign and could have plenty of run-producing opportunities behind Mike Trout in the batting order.