Jorge Soler News: Suspension reduced to four games

Soler's suspension has been reduced to four games and he will begin serving it Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soler had initially received a seven-game ban for his involvement in a brawl during Tuesday's game with Atlanta. After getting the suspension reduced, Soler will be eligible to return for Sunday's series finale against the Padres. The Angels will likely mix and match at designated hitter over the next four games while Soler is unavailable.