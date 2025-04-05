Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler News: Swats first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run Saturday in a 10-4 win over Cleveland.

The Angels tagged Guardians ace Tanner Bibee for four homers in the victory, with Soler's first-inning, two-run shot coming as the second of the bunch. It was the first long ball of the season for the veteran slugger, who entered Saturday with just one RBI through seven games. Soler promisingly didn't strike out Saturday after fanning at a 41.7 percent clip over his first 29 plate appearances.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
