Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve Injury: Absent from lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Altuve (side) isn't in Houston's starting lineup Sunday against Texas.

It's not a surprise that Altuve isn't starting after he exited Saturday's matchup in the ninth inning with a left side injury. The star second baseman is slated to have an MRI taken Sunday, and the results of that testing should provide more insight into the extent of the issue Altuve is dealing with. Brice Matthews is starting at second base for the Astros on Sunday with Altuve sidelined.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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