Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve Injury: Close to facing live pitching

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Altuve (oblique) took BP, ran the bases and fielded grounders Saturday, and he's slated to face live pitching in the coming days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve continues to show accelerated progress in his recovery from the left oblique strain that has sidelined him since mid-May. In fact, manager Joe Espada said earlier this week that the team is considering having the veteran infielder skip a minor-league rehab assignment in lieu of taking simulated at-bats. If Altuve's upcoming sessions against live pitching go well, he could be back with the Astros in the early part of June.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
9 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
12 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago