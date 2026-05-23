Jose Altuve Injury: Continuing rehab in Florida

Altuve (oblique) will head to West Palm Beach on Sunday to continue his rehab, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve told McTaggart he is feeling good, and while an oblique strain typically carries a multi-week timetable, it sounds like Altuve is trending in the right direction. Braden Shewmake and Brice Matthews have been splitting starts at the keystone in Altuve's absence.