Jose Altuve Injury: Exits game with side injury
Altuve was removed in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the Rangers due to a left side injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Altuve was holding his left side after grounding into a double play in the eighth inning and was replaced Nick Allen at second base. The Astros should have an update on Altuve's injury once the veteran second baseman undergoes tests Sunday, per Julia Morales of Space City Home Network. Altuve went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run prior to his exit, and Allen or Shay Whitcomb would would be the top candidates to start at second base in Sunday's series finale if Altuve is unable to play.
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