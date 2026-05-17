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Jose Altuve Injury: IL bound with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Manager Joe Espada announced after Sunday's loss to the Rangers that Altuve was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain and will be placed on the injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Espada didn't offer up an official return timeline, but the veteran second baseman seems likely to be sidelined for at least a month given the severity of the strain. Brice Matthews picked up a start at second base Sunday for Houston, but Braden Shewmake and Shay Whitcomb are also likely to be factors at the keystone while Altuve is out.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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