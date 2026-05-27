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Jose Altuve Injury: Might avoid rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that the Astros could have Altuve (oblique) simulate at-bats rather than embark on a rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Espada relayed that Altuve has been healing at an "incredible" pace, with the latter having already progressed to swinging at 75-to-80 percent effort. Given the veteran second baseman's recovery from a Grade 2 left oblique strain, he may take simulated at-bats in lieu of a rehab assignment and be back with the Astros quicker than anticipated.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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