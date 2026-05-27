Jose Altuve Injury: Might avoid rehab assignment
Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that the Astros could have Altuve (oblique) simulate at-bats rather than embark on a rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Espada relayed that Altuve has been healing at an "incredible" pace, with the latter having already progressed to swinging at 75-to-80 percent effort. Given the veteran second baseman's recovery from a Grade 2 left oblique strain, he may take simulated at-bats in lieu of a rehab assignment and be back with the Astros quicker than anticipated.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 252 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 189 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More